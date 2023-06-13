utorok, 13. jún, 2023 |  Meniny má Anton
12. jún 2023 o 17:15
Prečítané: 88x

Parking in Kosice, Slovakia for people with disabilities.

Currently 2 hours a day for free, later in the year 4 hours a day for free... all you need is to send SMS to 2200...

Otilia Horrocks
Otilia Horrocks Bloger
Kosice, the second largest town in Slovakia, full of interesting historical places to discover , cultural or sports events to enjoy or simply just do shopping or visiting friends.

As the Official city web page does not offer any information how to park in the town, in English language, I have put together everything one need to know about parking for disabled drivers or passengers when visiting Kosice by car.

Visiting disabled drivers with EU parking card for disabled persons park in the parking zones in Kosice at the disabled bays for free and can stay as long as they need. Due to the shortage of these reserved spaces, from 1. January 2021 by sending SMS to number 2200 /for free/, disabed drivers, displaying EU parking card/permit on the dashboard, are entitled to 2 hours a day free parking at the ordinary parking spaces anywhere in parking zones in the city, during the parking regulation times. This also applies where the person with disabilities is the passenger.

The required form of SMS is as following example: KE T 777OH

Explanation: First letters of your car numberplate, space, letter T, space, last numbers or and letters of your car numberplate. The SMS needs to be sent each our during the parking regulations.

From 1.November 2023 there will be a change in the duration of this benefit, and the drivers with disabilities will be entitled to 4 hours a day free parking in the paying parking zones in Kosice at the ordinary space.

I hope anyone reading this article, will find the information useful and will enjoy the stay in our friendly town.

https://parking.kosice.sk/

SMS 2200 ... Návod ako zaparkovať v uliciach mesta Košice, ako ťzp motorista, od 1.1.2021

Otilia Horrocks

SMS 2200 ... Návod ako zaparkovať v uliciach mesta Košice, ako ťzp motorista, od 1.1.2021

Po mnohých rokoch vypisovania kompetentným, stretávania sa, odporúčaní apod. sa konečne aj motoristi s ťzp dočkali úpravy VZN 157 O dočasnom parkovaní motorových vozidiel na vymedzenom území mesta Košice...pre ich benefit.

Otilia Horrocks

Otilia Horrocks
Bloger 
  • Počet článkov:  95
    •  | 
  • Páči sa:  417x

Prezentujem nekonvenčné názory dôležité z pohľadu ťzp občanov v meste Košice a snažím sa o vytvorenie bezbariérového mesta Košice. Som za zdravé zelené a tolerantné Košice. Zoznam autorových rubrík:  Malá kniha roku 2021Postrehy v roku 2022Zásadný rok 2023NezaradenéSúkromné

