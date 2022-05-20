piatok, 20. máj, 2022 |  Meniny má Bernard
20. máj 2022 o 19:13
Prečítané: 13x

About what I’m taking with me

Today I’m saying goodbye to Sinai.

Marta Karchňáková
Marta Karchňáková Bloger
Diskusia  (0)
Diskusia  (0)

There are places where you can find what you didn’t even know you were looking for. You grow close to those places, they charm your soul, and the thought of leaving hurts more than the healing of your gums after an implant was put in. But you know now is the time to go elsewhere.

So this time I’m trying to leave in a different way. I’m thinking about what I’m taking with me, except for the pounds of dates and desert sage and the blender that my mom gave me years ago at Christmas, which I don’t want to leave here. The town of Dahab has a great combination of the Red Sea with its beautiful corals and just behind the back is Mount Sinai, strong and beautiful. There was a wedding two streets away yesterday, Bedouin music was playing loud, and I was really unhappy that I couldn’t go because of the headache, even though I was invited. Then a friend gave me an ice-cream sprinkled with herbs that were supposed to help me, and another friend invited me to her house for a girls' night. Enjoying the breeze on the terrace, we ate chips and laughed at stories, and I felt grateful to be able to experience exactly this. I felt safe, heard, free, and courageous. Loved. And this is what I’m taking with me. Wherever I find such a treasure, I feel at home there. It is hard to leave, yet it is a huge blessing to have more homes. Hi Slovakia.

Marta Karchňáková

Marta Karchňáková
Bloger 
  • Počet článkov:  30
    •  | 
  • Páči sa:  47x

Píšem o svojich zážitkoch, dojmoch a pozorovaniach z ciest a z každodenného života.

