12. sep 2022 o 19:22
Prečítané: 54x

Bezpečné cesty do škôl pre naše deti

Chceme, aby deti chodili do školy bezpečne. Aby sme ich my, rodičia, mohli pokojne pustiť aj samé.

Matej Vagač
Matej Vagač Bloger
Bezpečné cesty do škôl pre naše deti
Diskusia  (0)
Diskusia  (0)

Až 95% detí v Bratislave má školu v dostupnosti do 15 minút. Veľká časť z nás však deti do školy vozí. Pre úplne oprávnený pocit bezpečia.

Poznáme to - v rannej špičke sú ulice pred školami zapchaté, autá stoja, kde sa dá (aj nedá) a my si tak predstavujeme, ako by sa naše dieťa teraz predieralo pomedzi všetok ten chaos. A tak, hoci aj nemáme ďaleko od školy, radšej si do auta nasadneme a dieťa odvezieme. Čím zase prispievame k plným cestám, ranným zápcham a tak dookola.

Chceme, aby deti chodili do školy bezpečne. Aby sme ich my, rodičia, mohli pokojne pustiť aj samé.

Opatrení, ktoré zvýšia bezpečnosť ulíc pre deti je viac, napríklad:

  • zabránenie parkovania 5m v smere jazdy pred priechodom

  • priechody v čo najmenšej možnej dĺžke

  • zabránenie parkovania na chodníkoch v okolí školy

  • jasne vyznačené a osvetlené priechody

  • ulice iba pre peších

  • bezpečné cyklochodníky

Jedným z riešení, ktorým by sme chceli pomôcť Staromešťanom a Staromešťankám, malým aj veľkým, je ŠKOLSKÝ AUTOBUS

  • V rannej špičke odľahčí ulice o naozaj signifikantný počet áut a naše deti dovezie bezpečne priamo pred školu v presnom čase. V neposlednom rade ušetrí naše životné prostredie od zbytočne vypustených exhalátov.

  • Spolu s vami urobíme prieskum, zadefinujeme také trasy, aby boli logické a pre mestskú časť ekonomicky rozumné. Pokiaľ sa nám školský autobus osvedčí, zabezpečíme ho každej škole, ktorá to potrebuje.

  • Kvalitne pripraveným zadaním vyberieme najlepšieho možného dodávateľa tejto služby a vy si miesto stresu môžete dať v pokoji rannú kávu - vaše deti budú už s kamarátmi a v bezpečí.

Obrázok blogu

Bezpečné ulice, cesty a chodníky je nutné robiť v spolupráci s obyvateľmi, ale aj mestom, odborníkmi na dopravné riešenia, dopravným podnikom a mestskými časťami. Cieľom je, aby deti chodili do školy bezpečne a aby sme sa ich nemuseli báť pustiť samé.

Príkladov zo zahraničia je mnoho. Aj našej kolegyni, Dane Kleinert, sa podarilo na ulici pred ZŠ Dubová “upratať” autá z chodníkov, vyznačiť parkovacie línie a opraviť priechod pre chodcov. Cesta do školy je pre deti odvtedy neporovnateľne bezpečnejšia.

V úzkej spolupráci s obyvateľmi, magistrátom a inými inštitúciami budeme zlepšovať naše cesty tak, aby boli bezpečné pre tých najslabších. Lebo len takí silní sme, ako sa vieme postarať o slabších.

_________________

ENG:

SCHOOL BUS - SAFELY TO SCHOOL

Even though up to 95% of children in Bratislava have their school within 15 minute accessibility, most of us drive our kids to school ourselves. And for a perfectly justifiable concern for safety.

We all know it too well - being stuck in streets near the school due to morning jams, cars being parked wherever they can (and cannot) and we imagine our child making its way through all the chaos. Keeping that in mind, even if the school is close, we start the car and drive the kids there. Doing that, we add up to the morning traffic and full roads again.

We want the kids to be able to get to school safely, so that us, parents, could let them go by themselves.

There are a couple of precautions that would immediately increase the safety of the street for children, e.g.:

  • preventing parking in the area 5m before crossing in the direction of traffic

  • crossings as short as possible

  • preventing cars from standing on sidewalks in the immediate proximity

  • clearly labeled and illuminated crossings

  • pedestrian only streets

  • safe cycle paths

One of the solutions we aspire to help the residents of the Old Town, is a SCHOOL BUS

  • The bus would relieve the overfilled streets from a significant amount of traffic while dropping our children off at school safely and on time. Last but not least, it will save our environment from unnecessary emissions.

  • Together with you, we will create a survey, define logical routes economically reasonable for our city district. If the school bus proves itself, we will secure it for every school that might need it.

  • We will select the best possible supplier with a well-prepared layout and you will be able to have your morning coffee instead of stressing out - your kids will already be with friends and safe.

It is crucial to cooperate on safe streets, roads and sidewalks with you - the residents but also the city, traffic solutions experts, the public transport company and city districts. Our goal is to be able to let our kids go to school by themselves safely and without having to worry about them.

There are many examples abroad. Our colleague, Dana Kleinert, managed to get the cars off the sidewalks, mark parking spots and fix the pedestrian crossing. From that moment on, the way to school became much safer.

In a close cooperation with the residents, municipality and other institutions, we will improve our roads so they are safe for the vulnerable ones. Since we are only as strong as we can take care of our most vulnerable.

Matej Vagač

Matej Vagač
Bloger 
  • Počet článkov:  14
    •  | 
  • Páči sa:  85x

Som rodený bratislavčan, staromešťan, k Bratislave mám celoživotný vzťah, a preto sa už dve desaťročia snažím ako občiansky aktivista Bratislava otvorene (BAO) a ochranár zachovávať zeleň, stromy, kvalitné životné prostredie a kultúrne či historické dedičstvo Starého Mesta. Pôsobím ako poslanec mestského zastupiteľstva hl. mesta SR Bratislavy (Team Vallo) a miestneho zastupiteľstva mestskej časti Staré Mesto (Team Vallo). Zoznam autorových rubrík:  SúkromnéNezaradené

