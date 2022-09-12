Chceme priestor pre komunitné aktivity a záhrady

Komunity sú organickým pohonom každej mestskej časti. Aj v Starom Meste chceme vytvoriť tie správne podmienky pre realizáciu občianskych projektov vo verejnom priestore. Budeme podporovať a motivovať občianske iniciatívy, susedské aktivity a vznik komunitných záhrad.

Ako to plánujeme?

budeme načúvať komunitám a hľadať cesty, ako si vzájomne pomôcť

nevyužívané pozemky Starého Mesta premeníme na komunitné záhrady

vytvoríme jednoduché a prehľadné grantové výzvy pre komunitné aktivity

zriadime pozíciu koordinátora, ktorý občanom poradí a pomôže s projektom

materiálne podporíme iniciatívy pri skrášľovaní predzahrádok, vnútroblokov a okolia

do staromestských parkov pridáme zóny pre šach, petang a iné športové hry slúžiace všetkým generáciam

staromestské knižnice sa stanú priestorom pre vzdelávanie všetkých generácií od “pečenia až po astrofyziku”

knižnice sprístupníme v čo najdlhšie časové rozpätie vrátane večerných hodín

uľahčíme občanovi komunikáciu s úradom, pretože pozitívne iniciatívy nesmieme odradiť odstrašujúcim prístupom alebo zahlcujúcou byrokraciou

V Starom Meste máme hneď niekoľko nevyužívaných pozemkov, ktoré by mohli slúžiť občanom ako komunitné záhrady. Vo svete bežná vec, ktorá prináša obyvateľom husto zastavaných mestských častí tak potrebný kontakt s prírodou, so zemou a zeleňou.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu Článok pokračuje pod video reklamou

Jednu krásnu komunitnú záhradu sme tu už mohli mať. V roku 2020 som pomáhal občianskemu zruženiu Babie Leto komunikovať vedeniu Starého Mesta záujem o dočasné využívanie pozemku mestskej časti. Komunitná záhrada Babie leto mala byť priestorom pre medzigeneračné stretnutia, pasívny ale aj aktívny oddych seniorov, kultúru a v neposlednom rade chcela prispieť k zdravému prostrediu v našom meste. Bohužiaľ sa táto iniciatíva nestretla s podporou a Staré Mesto nevyužívaný pozemok radšej oplotilo. Krásna komunitná aktivita bola apriórne zastavená, hoci by mestskú časť nestála nič.

Pre spokojný život v meste je dôležité naše susedstvo a spoločné aktivity na zlepšenie okolia nášho bydliska. Ak mestská časť nepočúva hlas občanov, oberá sa o veľa. Skvelé nápady, inšpirácie a postrehy. Oberá sa o skupiny a komunity, ktoré vedia a chcú svoje bezprostredné okolie urobiť krajším, lepším a funkčnejším.

Aktívnych Staromešťanov a Staromešťanky budeme počúvať!

Vytvoríme priestor pre všetky pozitívne iniciatívy. Pretože tie tvoria živé mesto, v ktorom je radosť žiť.

__________________________

EN version:

A SPACE FOR COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND GARDENS

Local communities are an organic fuel for every city district. We want to create the right circumstances for implementing civic projects into public spaces of the Old Town. We are going to support and motivate civic initiatives, neighborhood activities and creation of community gardens.

So what’s our plan?

we will listen to communities and look for ways of helping each other

transform abandoned and unused property of the Old Town into community gardens

create simple and clear grant calls for community activities

establish a new position of a coordinator to advise and help with the project

support the initiatives materially for beautifying their front gardens, inner courtyards and surroundings

add areas for chess, pétanque and other all-generation sports games into Old Town’s parks

Old Town libraries will become a space for cross-generation education in all topics (from baking to astrophysics)

we will open libraries for the longest possible time period including evening hours

simplify civic communication with the office, since positive initiatives must not be daunted by any discouraging approach or overwhelming bureaucracy

In the Old Town there are a couple abandoned and unused properties that might as well serve the residents as community gardens. Quite a common thing abroad that brings the incredibly necessary contact with nature, earth and greenery to citizens of densely built-up city districts.

Actually, we could have had one beautiful community garden already. In 2020 I was helping a civic association “Babie Leto” to communicate to the management of Old Town their interest to temporarily use this city district property. The community garden “Babie Leto” should have been a space for cross-generational engagement, passive and active relaxation for seniors, culture and, last but not least, contribute to a healthier environment of our city. Unfortunately, this initiative had not met with any support and the management preferred to fence this abandoned property instead. A beautiful community activity was thus apriori cut, even though it would cost the district nothing at all.

For a happy and content life in the city, it is important to support our neighborhood and community activities for improving our common environment. If a city district does not listen to the voice of its residents, it’s essentially robbing itself of a lot. A lot of wonderful ideas, inspiration and observations. It’s robbing itself of groups and communities that have the best know-how and want to make their immediate surroundings beautiful, better and more functioning.

We are going to listen to active residents of our Old Town!

We will create space for all positive initiatives. Because it’s them exactly that create a lively city which is a joy to live in.